Kasauli Murder Case: Accused hotelier sent to police custody for five days

Hotelier Vijay Singh is accused of murdering assistant town and country planner Shail Bala Sharma, who was supervising the demolition of illegal construction at hotels, and resorts in Kasauli.

By ANI

KASAULI: The main accused in the murder of an Assistant Town and Country Planning officer in Dharampur area of Solan district, Vijay Singh, was on Friday, sent to Police Custody for five days.

The officer in question, Shail Bala Sharma (51), along with four teams of the Town and Country Planning Department, was, on Tuesday, razing unauthorised construction in the in Dharampur area of Solan district, on the orders of the Supreme Court, when the incident happened.

When Sharma and her team reached Narayani Guest House, its owner Singh asked them to keep off his property. When the team went ahead with the demolition drive and tried to get the place evacuated, Singh opened fire on them.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said that illegal constructions in Kasauli and other hilly areas were carried out during the Congress-led government in the state.

Comments

