Kasauli officer murder: Supreme Court seeks status of probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the status of investigation into the murder of assistant town and country planning officer Shail Bala Sharma in Kasauli while supervising a demolition drive against illegal construction.

A Bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said the incident was the result of non-implementation of the law and directed the Himachal Pradesh government to apprise it about the steps taken to ensure that no unauthorised constructions were carried out in the state and also about the progress on its earlier order of demolishing 13 hotels.

“The death is not a result of the court’s order. It is a result of the non-implementation of the law. The incident is very unfortunate.

You have to ensure rule of law and implementation of law related to unauthorised constructions,” the Bench told the state government counsel and fixed the hearing for May 9.

On Thursday, taking suo moto cognisance of the incident, the Bench had said, “We might stop passing orders if you are going to kill the people, this is a brazen act.”