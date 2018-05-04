Home Nation

Landlord rapes three-year-old in Punjab

The victim complained of stomach ache to her mother and when she took her to the hospital, she found out that her daughter was raped.

PATIALA: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord in this district of Punjab on Thursday.

"When I returned home, my daughter complained of stomach ache and her condition was deteriorating.

When we took her to the hospital, we found out the reason.

My son told me that the landlord had taken her with him," the distraught mother said in a statement to the police.

The police reached the spot for investigation and sent a team in search of the accused landlord, but he managed to flee from the scene.

Police Inspector Darshan Singh said that information was received on Thursday night and a case was registered on the statement of the victim's mother.

The girl is undergoing treatment.

