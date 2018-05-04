Legal notice sent to man posing as National Conference spokesman

By UNI

SRINAGAR: The main opposition party in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) has sent a legal notice to a person, who represented himself as spokesperson for the party (NC) in debates on private national television channels.

Working president of the NC Omar Abdullah has also recently asked a national private television channel why it is taking fake spokespersons and giving them a platform on their channel in debate.

State spokesperson of the NC Junaid Azim Mattu said one Yaqoob Malik, who is being introduced as spokesman for the party (NC), was never been a functionary or media panelist of the party.

He said a legal notice has been sent to him for being an imposter.

Mattu further said that all television channels mentioning this baseless misrepresentation are being made a part of this legal action for punitive damages.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, Mr Mattu said, ''This man Yaqoob Malik has not at ANY TIME been a spokesperson, functionary or media panelist of @JKNC_ and has been sent a legal notice for being an imposter.

'' Mr Abdullah also retweeted the tweet of Mattu.

Earlier on March 30, the former Chief Minister said, ''Let me try & make it abundantly clear to you in simple language Yaqoob Malik DOES NOT REPRESENT @JKNC_ & if you choose to have him on your panel he speaks ONLY FOR HIMSELF.

'' He further tweeted ''@ZeeNews why do you take fake spokespersons & give them a platform on your channel? @JKNC_ has made it abundantly clear to you that this man you have on your panel is not even an office bearer of my party".