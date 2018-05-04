Man arrested in Bihar for raping minor daughter

By PTI

BIHAR SHARIF: A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter for the past six months here in Nalanda district, the police said.

The accused was caught in his house by neighbours while he was trying to commit the crime in an inebriated condition yesterday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Imran Parvez said.

After he was caught, his daughter said that she had been subjected to repeated sexual assault by her father in the past six months.

The DSP said the man was arrested after he was handed over to police by the neighbours and a case had been registered at the Mahila Thana.

A rickshaw-puller by profession, the man stays in Asansol in West Bengal and is in Bihar to visit his family.