MCOCA Court awards life imprisonment to 12 persons for double murder

In the final hearing held on last Thursday, the court sentenced Papya Sheikh and 11 others to life imprisonment.

By UNI

NASHIK: The Additional District and Session Court and Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Court Judge Surendra Sharma here on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to 12 accused, including infamous criminal Papya alias Salim Khwaja Sheikh, in connection with a double murder which took place seven years ago in Shirdi.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.34 crore on all the 12 accused while acquitted 12 persons in the double murder case.

In June 2011, the main accused Salim Sheikh called Pravin, son of Vilas Pandhernath Gondkar (47), resident of Biregaon Road, Shirdi, in Ahmednagar District, at Surabhi Hotel near Shirdi.

When Pravin Gondkar and his friend Rachit Patni rached Surbhi hotel, they were kidnapped in a Scorpio vehicle and taken to unknown place.

Later, they were taken to a field of one Valmiki Pavlas Jagtap of Nimgaon Village.

The accused beat Gondkar and Patni to death and threw their bodies at a hotel near Shirdi.

The Shirdi Police registered case against Papya alias Salim Khwaja Sheikah (32) and other persons for ransom, murder and kidnapping.

A total of 24 suspects were arrested in the case and 22 cases were filed against them.

Investigating agencies had provided evidence and registered statements of 45 witnesses in the case.

In the final hearing held on last Thursday, the court sentenced Papya Sheikh and 11 others to life imprisonment.

Those who were sentenced to life were Papya alias Saleem Kaaja Sheikah (32), Vinod Subhash Jadhav (31), Sagar Motiram Shinde (19), Sunil Dnyandev Lahare, Abasaheb Babasaheb Landge (26), Mauli alias Dnyanesgwar, Shivnath Gunjal (22), Gani Mehboob Sattad (30), Chingya alias Sameer Nizam Pathan (23), Sagar Shivaji Kale (20), Nileshg Devilal Chikse (19) and Nisar Qadur Sheikah (24).

