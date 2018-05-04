Home Nation

No fresh request from probe agencies for action against absconding jeweller Nirav Modi: MEA

On April 5, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh had told the Rajya Sabha that the MEA has submitted a request to Hong Kong authorities for the provisional arrest of Modi.

Published: 04th May 2018 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Absconding billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today said it has not received any fresh request from any probe agency for action against jeweller Nirav Modi, key accused in the PNB loan fraud case.

"At this point of time, we have not received any specific request from our agencies regarding it," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters. He was asked about reports that Modi was in New York and whether the MEA was aware of it.

"I cannot indulge in speculation. There are reports of him being in many countries. As far as the MEA is concerned, we come into the picture, once we receive a specific request from our agencies vis-a-vis from a particular country," Kumar said.

On April 5, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh had told the Rajya Sabha that the MEA has submitted a request to Hong Kong authorities for the provisional arrest of Modi.

Modi had fled the country before the PNB fraud came to light.

The MEA had revoked Modi's passport on February 23.

Kumar said after revoking Modi's passport, the MEA had followed laid-down norms to inform all passport issuing authorities as well as its missions abroad about the action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirav Modi PNB Scam

Comments

More from this section
Congress flag

Aspiring journalist says BJP leader and aides misled her to make false allegations against Congress legislator in MP

Five militants escape from security forces cordon in J-K's Shopian
 

Indian man uses toy gun to scare Dubai bus drivers

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity