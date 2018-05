By UNI

VARANASI: Panic gripped Sarnath area here after an egg seller and his brother-in-law was shot dead by unidentified criminals, late on Thursday night.

Police sources here said that some drunken assailants shot Basanta (65) and his brother-in-law Rajesh (32) dead over some spat and escaped from the crime scene.

Footage of CCTV installed near the crime spot has been seized, police said.

The investigation was on.