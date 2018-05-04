Home Nation

Photo of Pakistani girl drawing her country’s flag printed on notebook covers in Bihar; probe ordered

After the embarrassing goof-up came to light on Friday, officials manning the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign in the southern district were found engaging in a blame game.

Published: 04th May 2018 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: The photograph of a Pakistani schoolgirl drawing a map of her country’s flag was printed on the covers of notebooks brought out by the district administration of Bihar’s Jamui district to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

After the embarrassing goof-up came to light on Friday, officials manning the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign in the southern district were found engaging in a blame game. Jamui district magistrate (DM) Dharmendra Kumar ordered a probe to ascertain how the photograph came to be printed on about 5,000 notebooks that were distributed among schoolchildren in December last.

The photograph shows a smiling girl of about five sitting in a chair and drawing a flag of Pakistan on a lined notebook page. It was the photo originally used by UNICEF in Pakistan to spread awareness about the importance of educating girls, said the officials.

Sources said the notebooks were still being used by children at several schools in Jamui district. Along with the notebooks, the district administration had also got 5,000 “cleanliness keybooks” printed and distributed among the schoolchildren.

The decision to print the notebooks and the key books to promote the ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme was taken by the ten-member District Water and Cleanliness Committee (DWCC), said sources. A Patna-based printing press, Suprav Enterprises, had printed them, they added.

“It is a grave error, and it was not spotted earlier. The proposal to print the notebooks was approved by then district magistrate Dr Kaushal Kishore,” said Sudhir Kumar, the district coordinator of ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign.

Ram Niranjan Chaudhary, a member of DWCC, said: “The committee had ordered the printing of the notebooks and cleanliness key books. We had not asked the printer to put a photo of a Pakistani girl with a Pakistani flag on the covers”.

But Shailesh Kumar, the proprietor of Suprav Enterprises, said there was prior approval from the district administration for putting the controversial photograph on the notebook covers.

“The matter is being looked into. Suitable action would be taken against those responsible for this incident. Efforts are on to withdraw the notebooks from the schoolchildren,” said Jamui DM Dharmendra Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha calls on DMK leaders, Stalin says aim is to oust BJP regime

Kolkata: 23-year-old Jadavpur University student alleges sexual assault for smoking

Man shot dead by militants in J-K's Baramulla district 

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity