Police launch 24-hour helpline number for women in Jammu and Kashmir

Police today launched a 24-hour helpline for women in Samba district to provide them immediate help in case of emergency, an official said.

Published: 04th May 2018 06:25 PM

By PTI

JAMMU: Police today launched a 24-hour helpline for women in Samba district to provide them immediate help in case of emergency, an official said.

In a bid to curb crime against women, the police launched a helpline number --8715899677 -- at women cell in Samba dictrict, he told PTI.

Girls and women can seek police assistance in case of harassment, abuse, violence etc, he added.

