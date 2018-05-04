Home Nation

Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur MP Praveen Nishad compares Jinnah with Nehru, Gandhi

“BJP is playing dirty politics over Jinnah which is highly deplorable,” Nishad said while talking to media persons.

Published: 04th May 2018 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad. | PTI File Photo

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  While controversy over the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah hanging on the walls of Aligarh Muslim University student union hall is still raging, newly-elected Gorakhpur MP of Samajwadi Party, Praveen Nishad, added a new dimension to it on Friday by comparing the contributions of Jinnah during freedom struggle with that of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.

“BJP is playing dirty politics over Jinnah which is highly deplorable,” Nishad said while talking to media persons.

He added that while Nehru and Gandhi played a pivotal role in winning freedom for the country, Jinnah’s contributions could not be denied or overseen. Without taking BJP’s name, the MP targeted the majority community by saying that the people of certain religion and caste had become self-proclaimed so-called nationalists.

Taking a jibe over BJP he said: “In the wake of upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP is trying to divide people in the name of religion and caste.”

Claiming that the contributions of Muslims was equally great, Nishad said that while the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh was mentioned, that of Ashfaqullah Khan could not be forgotten. 

“Hindus and Muslim have contributed equally for nation’s freedom but BJP wants to communalise the issue for political gains,” he said and added that his party won’t let it happen. 

“India belongs to all Indians and we won’t let anyone pose threat to country’s unity,” maintained Nishad.

Meanwhile, joining the issue, BJP’s Bairia MLA Surendra Singh described Jinnah a ‘Jallad’ (hangman).

He said that the founder of Pakistan played the role of a ‘jallad’ (hangman) by proposing the partition soaked in blood as it witnessed the biggest migration of population ever in history.

He said it was absolutely wrong to put the portrait of Jinnah anywhere in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Praveen Nishad Gorakhpur MP Samajwadi Party Jinnah Jawaharlal Nehru Mahatma Gandhi

Comments

More from this section

Uttar Pradesh: After the storm, grief and disbelief echo through Agra's villages

Kasauli killing: Son behind bars, mother Narayani Devi picks up pieces of her life from debris

No casualty in Bihar bus mishap, finds probe; three persons booked

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity