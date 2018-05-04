Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur MP Praveen Nishad compares Jinnah with Nehru, Gandhi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While controversy over the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah hanging on the walls of Aligarh Muslim University student union hall is still raging, newly-elected Gorakhpur MP of Samajwadi Party, Praveen Nishad, added a new dimension to it on Friday by comparing the contributions of Jinnah during freedom struggle with that of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.

“BJP is playing dirty politics over Jinnah which is highly deplorable,” Nishad said while talking to media persons.

He added that while Nehru and Gandhi played a pivotal role in winning freedom for the country, Jinnah’s contributions could not be denied or overseen. Without taking BJP’s name, the MP targeted the majority community by saying that the people of certain religion and caste had become self-proclaimed so-called nationalists.

Taking a jibe over BJP he said: “In the wake of upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP is trying to divide people in the name of religion and caste.”

Claiming that the contributions of Muslims was equally great, Nishad said that while the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh was mentioned, that of Ashfaqullah Khan could not be forgotten.

“Hindus and Muslim have contributed equally for nation’s freedom but BJP wants to communalise the issue for political gains,” he said and added that his party won’t let it happen.

“India belongs to all Indians and we won’t let anyone pose threat to country’s unity,” maintained Nishad.

Meanwhile, joining the issue, BJP’s Bairia MLA Surendra Singh described Jinnah a ‘Jallad’ (hangman).

He said that the founder of Pakistan played the role of a ‘jallad’ (hangman) by proposing the partition soaked in blood as it witnessed the biggest migration of population ever in history.

He said it was absolutely wrong to put the portrait of Jinnah anywhere in the country.