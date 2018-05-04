Home Nation

Storm cripples power supply in parts of Rajasthan

Electricity distribution and transmission system in Rajasthan sustained heavy damage owing to the strong storm.

Lightning is seen during a thunderstorm | PTI

By IANS

JAIPUR: Electricity distribution and transmission system in Rajasthan sustained heavy damage owing to the strong storm which lashed the state on Wednesday night.

There is a condition of blackout in many towns and villages. Owing to storm and rains, around 1,500 feeders in the state were damaged, confirmed State Power Minister Pushpendra Singh Ranawat on Thursday.

Many poles, wires and distribution transformers have been damaged and the overall loss has been estimated to the tune of Rs 40-50 crore, he added.

Ranawat confirmed that 4,200 poles, 395 transformers and 375 feeders have been damaged in Bharatpur.

Similarly, in Alwar, 7,500 transformers and 1,011 feeders have been damaged. Dhaulpur witnessed damage to 1,000 poles, 75 transformers and 138 feeders.

Kotputli and its neighbouring villages have also sustained heavy damage, said Ranawat.

Efforts are on to restore power supply in these places and arrangements are being made for 13,000 poles along with transformers and other material.

Senior officials are monitoring the situation to ensure regular power supply, which has been kept on priority by the administration, he informed.

