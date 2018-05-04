Home Nation

Three Naxals killed in two incidents in Chhattisgarh, says state police

While two of the rebels were gunned down under the Kistaram police station area this afternoon, another was killed in the Kanhaiguda-Chintakonta jungles late last night.

Published: 04th May 2018 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Anti-Naxal Forces for Representational Purposes.

By PTI

RAIPUR: Three Naxalites carrying cash rewards on their heads were killed in two encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, the police said today.

While two of the rebels were gunned down under the Kistaram police station area this afternoon, another was killed in the Kanhaiguda-Chintakonta jungles late last night, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena said.

Joint teams of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operations, Meena told PTI.

As the security forces were cordoning off a forest close to Putpalli village near Kistaram, along the Telangana border and about 500km from Raipur, there was an exchange of fire between the ultras and the forces, he said.

The Naxals soon fled into the forest, but during the search that followed, the bodies of the two rebels in uniform were found along with an AK-47 rifle, an SLR rifle and a grenade launcher, among other things, Meena said.

At least 15 more outlaws were believed to have been injured in the shootout, but the SP said their colleagues had managed to drag them away from the spot.

A search operation was on, he added.

The identities of the slain Naxals were being ascertained but a preliminary investigation suggested that one of them was an assistant military platoon commander while the other was a platoon party member.

According to their ranks, they carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh on their heads, he said.

In the other incident which took place late last night, a patrolling team of security forces came under heavy fire while cordoning off the Kanhaiguda-Chintakonta jungles, Meena said.

After the ensuing gun-battle stopped, the forces found the body of a Naxalite in uniform in the area.

A pistol and some explosives were found on the spot, he said.

The Naxal was identified as Soyam Kama, a member of the Konta Area Committee of the rebels, Meena said.

Kama was involved in several incidents of violence in the area and was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Sukma district Naxal Killing

Comments

More from this section
Congress flag

Aspiring journalist says BJP leader and aides misled her to make false allegations against Congress legislator in MP

Five militants escape from security forces cordon in J-K's Shopian
 

Indian man uses toy gun to scare Dubai bus drivers

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity