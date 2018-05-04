TMC MPs meet President on West Bengal pre-poll violence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and submitted a memorandum on the violence allegedly unleashed by the BJP in West Bengal ahead of panchayat polls.

The delegation comprising TMC party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Rajya Sabha leader Derek O Brien, six others MPs and the family members of victims killed in the recent violence met the president over the allegations made by the BJP regarding violence during the filing of nomination papers for the panchayat polls in the state.

“In order to tarnish the image of West Bengal and to mislead the people by citing some incidents, the BJP got themselves involved in lynching and killing by hiring people from outside the state and fomenting communal violence,” said a joint statement issued by the MPs after their meeting.

The MPs told Kovind that in the violence in the state, five TMC workers were killed. “It is very unfortunate that we have to bring this to your kind attention that in each and every murder, the BJP is involved,” the MPs said.

The party said that the allegations raised by the BJP are “distorted and misleading in nature”. The BJP has blamed West Bengal government for attacking party candidates.

“Panchayat election is a local election, where more than 58,000 booths throughout West Bengal will go for the polls on May 14. At the time of filing nominations papers, the BJP started spreading rumours and misleading the people, saying that opposition parties are not being allowed to file nominations,” the TMC said.

Calling these allegations false, the party said more than 96,000 nominations have been filed by the opposition parties.

"During the period of filing nominations, the entire administration from the from district level to the block level, along with the police officials worked together for the common people," it added.