Home Nation

TMC MPs meet President on West Bengal pre-poll violence

Trinamool Congress MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and submitted a memorandum on the violence allegedly unleashed by the BJP in West Bengal ahead of panchayat polls.

Published: 04th May 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MPs after meeting the President in New Delhi on Thursday | shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and submitted a memorandum on the violence allegedly unleashed by the BJP in West Bengal ahead of panchayat polls.
The delegation comprising TMC party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Rajya Sabha leader Derek O Brien, six others MPs and the family members of victims killed in the recent violence met the president over the allegations made by the BJP regarding violence during the filing of nomination papers for the panchayat polls in the state.

“In order to tarnish the image of West Bengal and to mislead the people by citing some incidents, the BJP got themselves involved in lynching and killing by hiring people from outside the state and fomenting communal violence,” said a joint statement issued by the MPs after their meeting.
The MPs told Kovind that in the violence in the state, five TMC workers were killed. “It is very unfortunate that we have to bring this to your kind attention that in each and every murder, the BJP is involved,” the MPs said.

The party said that the allegations raised by the BJP are “distorted and misleading in nature”. The BJP has blamed West Bengal government for attacking party candidates.

“Panchayat election is a local election, where more than 58,000 booths throughout West Bengal will go for the polls on May 14. At the time of filing nominations papers, the BJP started spreading rumours and misleading the people, saying that opposition parties are not being allowed to file nominations,” the TMC said.  

Calling these allegations false, the party said more than 96,000 nominations have been filed by the opposition parties.

“During the period of filing nominations, the entire administration from the from district level to the block level, along with the police officials worked together for the common people,” it added. together for the common people,” it added.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TMC MPs President ram nath kovind

Comments

More from this section

Mass boycott of National Awards as President honours only a select few

Kasauli officer murder: Supreme Court seeks status of probe

108 dead, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan brace for another storm in 48 hours

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity