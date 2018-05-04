Tripura CPI (M) warns to move International Labour Organisation against BJP

By UNI

AGARTALA: The opposition CPI (M) has threatened to lodge complaint with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for obstructing them in holding programs in Tripura May Day.

The CPI (M) MP in Loksabha and left backed Centre of Indian TradeUnions (CITU) Tripura unit Secretary Sankar Prasad Datta said that the ruling BJP workers obstructed them to host the celebration of international Labour Day across the state and in few cases they were manhandled when tried to observe the day.

"The BJP workers either attacked or prevent CITU leaders and workers against holding the events in connection with the celebration in many places of Tripura.

The bank employees, tea garden workers, brick kiln workers and workers of other sectors could not observe theInternational Labour Day following threat from BJP," Datta alleged.

He said India is the member of the ILO and May Day is the scheduled program of them but such violent activities have tarnish the image of India and present government at the centre.

Also, such activities violated the basic norms of ILO as a member country.

The BJP denied the CITU allegations, saying that after losing power the CPI-M affiliated body cries in vain as they lost the support of the workers too was needlessly blaming the saffron party.

"If anything as such happened CITU leaders need to lodge a complaint with police first before moving to ILO. Actually, CPI (M) cadres are perpetrating nuisance across the state just to take revenge of torture by their leaders. But CPM party could not able to name them because all the accused are from their party," alleged BJP Vice PresidentSubal Bhowmik.

He pointed out that BJP party and none of its organisation did not allow such activities or any kind of violence but after CPI (M) lost the election, the anti-social and cadres started violence wearing saffron scurf and caps across the state with the advice of CPI (M)leaders to malign BJP.

"In past two months after election results were announced more than500 such incidents were reported in media by CPI (M) leaders, including forcing them to step down from the elected bodies but interestingly in none of the case they provide evidence of BJP's involvement.

Whoever so far has been arrested were belong to CPI (M) till March 3 last and suddenly change the dress colour but not having primary membership ofBJP, which established that CPIM is doing the mischief to harm BJP," Bhowmik added.