Two shot dead in Uttar Pradesh for protesting drinking in public

By PTI

VARANASHI: An egg vendor and his nephew were shot dead allegedly by four people for protesting against their drinking in public at Rajnahiya in Sarnath near here, the police said today.

Basanta Yadav and his nephew Rajesh (32) were selling eggs last night, when the four men started drinking liquor sitting on a bench in front of them.

When the duo raised objection, the four men got into an argument but left the spot after sometime, the police said.

They returned late in the night and shot Basanta.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him 'brought dead', they said.

The body of Rajesh was discovered in the morning, with bullet injuries on his chest, the police said, adding a case has been registered in this regard and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.