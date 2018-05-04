Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath cuts short Karnataka poll campaign after backlash over his absence during dust storm tragedy

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, currently on an election campaign in Karnataka, is rushing back tonight to visit storm-ravaged Agra, a senior official said today.

The chief minister will arrive in Agra tonight and visit the calamity-hit areas tomorrow morning, Principal Secretary Information Avanish Awasthi said.

Adityanath was criticised yesterday by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for remaining in Karnataka even after his own state was hit by the storm.

I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon & attend to his work there. https://t.co/RwgDrhdn82 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 3, 2018

Adityanath will review the relief and restoration efforts in Agra district, the UP official said.

The chief minister will later leave for Kanpur to monitor the relief work there and in nearby districts, Awasthi said.

A high-intensity storm ravaged parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Wednesday night, leaving 73 people dead and 91 injured in Adityanath's state alone.

Agra district was the worst hit, accounting for 43 deaths and injuries to 51 others.

Adityanath was earlier scheduled to campaign in poll-bound Karnataka till Saturday noon.