Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath cuts short Karnataka poll campaign after backlash over his absence during dust storm tragedy

Adityanath was criticised yesterday by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for remaining in Karnataka even after his own state was hit by a dust storm that left over 50 dead.

Published: 04th May 2018 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at a poll rally in Karnataka. (EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, currently on an election campaign in Karnataka, is rushing back tonight to visit storm-ravaged Agra, a senior official said today.

The chief minister will arrive in Agra tonight and visit the calamity-hit areas tomorrow morning, Principal Secretary Information Avanish Awasthi said.

Adityanath was criticised yesterday by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for remaining in Karnataka even after his own state was hit by the storm.

"I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka," Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

"I am sure he will return soon and attend to his work there."

Adityanath will review the relief and restoration efforts in Agra district, the UP official said.

The chief minister will later leave for Kanpur to monitor the relief work there and in nearby districts, Awasthi said.

A high-intensity storm ravaged parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Wednesday night, leaving 73 people dead and 91 injured in Adityanath's state alone.

Agra district was the worst hit, accounting for 43 deaths and injuries to 51 others.

Adityanath was earlier scheduled to campaign in poll-bound Karnataka till Saturday noon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Yogi adityanth dust storm Karnataka polls

Comments

More from this section

Awarding three-year jail term for guilty in Triple talaq case is atrocious: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Police launch 24-hour helpline number for women in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress defamed Hindus, Rahul Gandhi should apologise: Amit Shah

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity