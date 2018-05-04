Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Stray dogs kill two more children in Sitapur, five in four days

Meanwhile, the reports suggest villagers killed around 10 canines with sticks, rods and even bullets on Thursday. 

Published: 04th May 2018

File Image of stray dogs for representational purposes. | Express Photo Services

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Striking again in Sitapur, ‘maneater’ stray dogs killed two more children on Friday morning.

Thus five children have been killed during the last four days in the district, just 70 km away from state capital Lucknow.

On Friday early morning, when Virendra, 10, of Budhanpur village, had gone to attend nature’s call with two or three more children of his age, a pack of dogs attacked the boys. While others managed to run, Virendra fell and was mauled by the canines.

Same morning Geeta,7, of Mahsinghpur locality under Khairabad police station, was targeted when she had gone to the mango orchard to collect raw fruits after the windfall. The orchard was located less than 2 km away from Budhanpur.

Both the children were attacked at a stretch of 13 km away from Tikari, Gurpulia and Kholia villages where three children were killed by the stray dogs on May 1 morning.

With Friday’s incident, officially 13 children have fallen prey to violent stary dogs but as per the villagers of Khairabad, five more children were killed but their parents were reluctant to get the post-mortem examination done hence they don’t find a mention in police records.

Sitapur district magistrate Sheetal Verma was in Lucknow on Friday and had left behind her CUG number in headquarters.

“Madam have gone to attend a meeting in Lucknow and have left the phone behind,” said her personal assistant on Friday noon who answered the CUG number.

While villagers are contemplating a protest at district headquarters in the next few days if the attacks continued, Virendra’s parents regretted that some adult should have accompanied the children in the wake of dog menace.

Dogs have attacked unarmed men too in Khairabad, particularly the ones who venture out alone late in the evening.

Meanwhile, villagers of Khairbad police station area have started killing the dogs themselves. On the other, the special team from Mathura caught 22 and Sitapur municipal corporation officials caught 10 dogs to be released in the forest area.

