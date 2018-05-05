Home Nation

Adityanath visits storm-hit UP villages, provides assistance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the storm-affected villages, met the injured and survivors, and also presented cheques to the bereaved families, officials said.

Published: 05th May 2018 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AGRA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the storm-affected villages, met the injured and survivors, and also presented cheques to the bereaved families, officials said.

The Chief Minister cut short his Karnataka visit on Friday night and reached Agra to review arrangements being made to restore normalcy in the lives of people affected by the freak storm on Wednesday night.

Talking to media persons, he reacted sharply to the Twitter comment of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying "they were insensitive people who had no shame".

On May 3 (Wednesday), Akhilesh took to Twitter to slam Adityanath for campaigning in Karnataka for the May 12 assembly elections in the southern state, even as Uttar Pradesh was hit by a storm.

Adityanath made an aerial survey of affected villages in a helicopter on Saturday. Local MPs and MLAs accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to distant villages.

The district administration has been instructed to defer collection of revenues and loans, till the conditions returned to normalcy. The state electricity board officials have been told to fix power lines and change poles immediately to avoid accidents.

He also asked the district administration to involve local NGOs to provide facilities for the injured and the family members.

At the S.N. Medical College in Agra, Adityanath met the injured children, consoled them and asked them to go to school after recovery. He also became emotional after meeting some kids of Bad village.

The principal of the medical college was asked to ensure there were no lapses and all got fair treatment. The Chief Minister then visited the district hospital to meet the injured.

He said 800 electric poles had been damaged which resulted in disruption of power supply.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section
Security personnel stand guard during an encounter between security forces and militants at Drabgam in Pulwama District of South Kashmir on Monday. | PTI

Former HuM militant detained under PSA in Kishtwar

Pakistani girl's photo features in Bihar booklets, probe ordered

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Self-styled commander-in-chief ULFA Paresh Baruah regrets killing police officer

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats