Aligarh Muslim University tense as protest continues, students from other varsities join stir

LUCKNOW: While the row over Jinnah’s portrait is far from over and AMUSU continued its indefinite protest at university’s main gate – Bab-e-Sayyad on Saturday seeking a judicial probe against

right wing activists’ who tried to barge on campus last Wednesday, the stir got strength as students from JNU, Jamia, Delhi University and Allahabad University joined the stir with AMU students who have been boycotting the academic activities for the last four days.

“Students of different universities—JNU, DU, Jamia, MANNU (Hyderabdad) and Allahabad University – have extended support to AMUSU protest and they had started pouring in from Friday itself. Now

they are sitting with us at Bab-e-Sayyad,” said Aamir Mintoee, a student leader of AMU.

However, the row took an ugly turn on Saturday when some students, backed by certain right-wing outfits, pasted Jinnah’s pictures in public toilets at many places in Aligarh city. City’s Dev Samaj College students, claimed that the right place for Jinnah and his likes, who divided India, was in toilets and not

educational institutions.

Moreover, leaders of different political parties expressed solidarity with protesting students. Prominent among those included, ex-Congress MP Chaudhary Brijendra Singh, and Aligarh Mayor Mohammad

Furqan of BSP.

On the other, the Aligarh district administration on Friday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Wednesday violence at AMU. The inquiry will be conducted by additional district magistrate (ADM)

Bachchu Singh and he will submit his report within next 15 days.

As per the district administrative officials, the probe would look into how right-wing activists managed to reach the gates of AMU twice on Wednesday and why no action was taken by police to stop them.

“The inquiry will also assess why no FIR was registered against the activists then. Allegations that some policemen had accompanied the activists will also be investigated. Thirteen policemen and 15 students were injured in the violence,” said a senior official.

Meanwhile, AMU Teachers’ Association (AMUTA) has sent a memorandum to President of India Ram Nath Kovind expressing support to students’ protest and demanded a high-level judicial probe into the

incident.

As per the AMU sources, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken the cognizance of the issue and has sought a report from the Aligarh district administration on police action on students

demanding arrest of right-wing activists who protested against presence of Jinnah's portrait on the varsity campus.

The NCM took the note of the issue after AMUSU members approached the body seeking its intervention. The NCM has sought the report from district administration in three days.