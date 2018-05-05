Home Nation

Dalits being treated as second-class citizens under BJP rule: Congress 

The Congress attacked the ruling BJP today over a report that Dalits in a Madhya Pradesh district will have to inform the police in advance if there is a marriage in their family.

Published: 05th May 2018 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Image for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress attacked the ruling BJP today over a report that Dalits in a Madhya Pradesh district will have to inform the police in advance if there is a marriage in their family, saying that they are being treated as "second-class citizens" in the country in the current dispensation.

"It is very strange and shameful that this is happening in independent India. The Dalits have been treated as second-class citizens under the BJP government," senior Congress leader PL Punia said at a press conference here.

According to media reports, Dalits in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh will have to inform the police three days in advance if there is a wedding in their family in villages under their jurisdiction, the Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh said.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue, Punia said Modi is doing "Ambedkar jaap (chant) drama", at a time the violence and discrimination against the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by BJP workers are continuing unabated.

"The atrocities against Dalits now have reached ridiculous heights, reminiscent of the horrid practice of untouchability and ghettoisation," he said, citing various instances of harassment and atrocities committed against the Dalits under the ruling BJP.

Commenting on reports that a Dalit boy was mercilessly thrashed in Meerut recently, Punia hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging that atrocities against the SCs have gone up in the state since he came to power.

"Under BJP's watch, a Dalit suffers an atrocity every 12 minutes. Every day, 6 Dalit women are raped," he said, citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. Even 5 BJP parliamentarians have had expressed dismay and anguish on the "absolute ill-treatment" to the SC/ST community in the country, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress BJP Dalit

Comments

More from this section

Untouchability won't go away with leaders eating at Dalit homes: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan

National Herald case: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accuse each other of delaying trial

Bihar parties unite in support of JD(U)’s demand to press for more funds from 15th Finance Commission

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats