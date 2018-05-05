Ensure win for BJP, heart attack for Congress: Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday launched the ruling party’s poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh, urging party workers to ensure massive wins in the elections. “MP is BJP’s fort and pilgrimage. There is no doubt that we’ll win the state again, but the party’s central leadership expects the organisation and workers to work for a massive victory margin which will cause heart attack to our opponents,” Shah told party workers in Bhopal.

The party has drawn a scientific action plan that would ensure all workers connect with each and every citizen, he said.

“BJP in MP is undefeatable and our government here is like the foot of Angad (a Ramayana character), which cannot be even shaken. Recently, in Karnataka, Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi) claimed the Congress will win the polls in MP. I want to tell the Congress leaders harbouring a ‘Shekhchilli Sapna’ (pipe dream) that they don’t have the power to win in MP,” said Shah.

Taking a dig at Rahul, the BJP national president said: “Even when Rahul Baba views the country with a telescope, he is unable to find a win for the Congress anywhere. There is no anti-incumbency against the BJP government here, as anti-incumbency is only synonymous with the Congress.”

Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed the BJP would not lose in MP for next 50 years.

Reminding the popular leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chouhan, Shah said the party organisation with one crore strong workers’ base should uproot the Congress forever on its own.

“We should dedicate the coming poll to our luminaries Kushabhau Thakre and Rajmata Sahab (Vijaya Raje Scindia) and take a vow to win the poll with record seats in the 2018 assembly polls all across MP, as well as winning all Lok Sabha seats in 2019 from the state.”

Taking a dig at the Congress, Shah dubbed Kamal Nath as “priya patra of corporate gharanas (blue eyed boy of corporate houses).” This time it will be battle between corporate gharanas auur kisan (corporate houses Vs farmers battle).”

Slamming the erstwhile Congress regime and its leaders for denigrating the Hindu culture and religion through the term “saffron terror”, Shah demanded Rahul should tender a public apology to all Hindus across the globe.