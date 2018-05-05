Home Nation

General Body Meeting of Supreme Court Bar Association to discuss KM Joseph's non-elevation on May 7

The decision comes after the Supreme Court collegium could not reach a consensus on the elevation of Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Justice KM Joseph (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A General Body Meeting (GBM) of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will be convened on May 7 to discuss the issue of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph's non-elevation to Supreme Court and removal of SCBA President Vikas Singh from office.

This comes after the Supreme Court collegium could not reach a consensus on the elevation of KM Joseph. The Centre also rejected the name of KM Joseph for elevation to the Supreme Court in spite of the recommendation from the Collegium.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising of Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, had earlier met to reconsider the case of Justice KM Joseph but deferred its decision on it.

On January 10, the Collegium had recommended the names of Justice KM Joseph and Justice Indu Malhotra for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The Centre cleared Justice Indu Malhotra's file but sent Justice Joseph's file back to the Collegium and asked it to reconsider its recommendation.

The meeting will also discuss the removal of SBCA President Vikas Singh.

Justice K M Joseph

