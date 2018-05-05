Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Srinagar

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tabela Chattabal in Safakadal following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Srinagar this morning, police said.

"The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the search party of the security forces, who retaliated," the official said.

"The gunfight is still on," the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

