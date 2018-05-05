Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist gunned down in Chattabal encounter, CRPF officer injured 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A terrorist was gunned down during an encounter with security forces in Chattabal area of Srinagar on Saturday.

The encounter broke out early morning in which a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was also injured. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tabela Chattabal in Safakadal following inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

"The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the search party of the security forces, who retaliated," the official said.

"The gunfight is still on," the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)