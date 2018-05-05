Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces gun down militant in Chattabal encounter, civilian dies in clashes

Protesters pelted stones at security forces engaged in the counter-militancy operation in Chattabal and adjoining areas, triggering clashes, the official said.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

SRINAGAR: Security forces today killed a militant during an ongoing gunbattle even as a civilian died in clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies near the encounter site in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The militant was killed at Tabela Chattabal near Safakadal area.

A police official said the militant's body has been spotted but was not retrieved as the operation is still under way.

The militant has not been identified yet.

The official said a CRPF officer suffered minor injuries during the gunfight and has been admitted to a hospital.

He said several civilians were injured in the clashes and one of them died at a hospital here.

"One person identified as Adil Ahmad Yadoo was brought to SMHS hospital whom doctors declared brought dead.

Medical bulletin suggests that the person died due to a crush injury in a road traffic accident at Noorbagh.

Citizens may not pay heed to rumours," a police spokesman said.

However, local residents alleged that Yadoo was shot by security forces.

The encounter broke out this morning after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

The official said the militants fired on a search team of security forces, who retaliated, triggering the gunfight.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar in wake of the encounter, another official said.

 

