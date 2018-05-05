Kathua case: Protestors stone BJP minister Sham Lal Choudhary's cavalcade in Jammu

By IANS

JAMMU: Angry protesters demanding a CBI probe into Kathua rape and murder on Saturday stoned BJP Minister Sham Lal Choudhary's cavalcade on Jammu-Pathankot highway.

The protesters tried to block the highway when the state Minister's cavalcade was passing and did not stop, the angry protesters pelted stones at the cavalcade.

Families of the accused have been demanding CBI probe into the horrendous abduction, rape and murder of an 8-year old in Rasana village of Kathua district.

The state Crime Branch has already presented a charge sheet in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Kathua against eight accused.

Two BJP ministers, Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga had to resign from the cabinet following their participation in a rally that was held in support of the accused.