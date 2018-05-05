Kolkata: 23-year-old Jadavpur University student alleges sexual assault for smoking

By PTI

KOLKATA: An FIR was lodged against an unidentified person for allegedly sexually assaulting a 23-year-old student of Jadavpur University.

The girl alleged that the person had sexually and physically assaulted her while she was inside an auto-rickshaw yesterday in Baghajatin area under Netaji Nagar Police station limits.

As per the girl's complaint, the person had verbally accused her and grabbed the cigarette she was smoking and told her she was not supposed to smoke being a woman.

The girl also alleged that the man forcibly entered the auto which she and her two friends were in.

She also said that the man had molested her and was beaten up when she protested.

"We have received a complaint and are looking into the matter. No one has been arrested so far," police said.