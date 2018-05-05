Home Nation

Maulanas support removal of Jinnah’s portrait from AMU; Muslim Mahasangh chief announces Rs 1 lakh reward

Farhat Ali Khan said that no organisation in Pakistan must be having photos of Indian leaders who fought for independence, and the vice versa should be followed in India.

Published: 05th May 2018 08:19 AM

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the wake of AMU row, a few prominent Muslim clerics and community leaders on Saturday came out in open against the presence of Jinnah’s portrait on AMU campus and sought its immediate removal.

Chairman, Islamic Centre of India and member, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Khalid Rashid Phirangi Mahli condemned Jinnah and claimed that the Muslims of India had nothing to do with him. “Jinnah’s portrait should be removed from the walls of AMUSU hall,” he said while talking to media persons in Kanpur on Saturday.

The cleric of Lucknow Idgah, however, chose to disagree with the manner the protest against the portrait was spearheaded. He claimed that those who wanted its removal should have taken the proper channel and approached the V-C.

Voicing his concern against political interference in educational institutions, the Maulana demanded closure of ‘Jinnah House’ in Mumbai as it was maintained by the government.

He also suggested that all the buildings and roads in the name of British rulers should be changed, However, he could not stop himself from terming the ongoing controversy as a deliberate attempt to
divert people’s attention from basic issues in the wake of upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Another Muslim leader, Maulana Mehmood Madani, head, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had endorsed the demands for removing the portrait from the AMUSU hall, saying that the Indian Muslims had long back rejected him, his ideology and the partition of India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, joining the issue, workers of Shiv Sena staged a demonstration against Jinnah and announced that whosoever would remove his portrait from AMU, he/she would be rewarded with Rs 5 lakh.

