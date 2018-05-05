Home Nation

Muslim Mahasangh chief announces Rs 1 lakh reward for destroying Jinnah posters

Farhat Ali Khan said that no organisation in Pakistan must be having photos of Indian leaders who fought for independence, and the vice versa should be followed in India.

Published: 05th May 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAMPUR (UP): Amidst the row over presence of Muhammad Ali Jinnah's portrait in the student's union office of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the national head of All-India Muslim Mahasangh on Friday announced a reward of Rs 1 Lakh for destroying Jinnah's posters.

Speaking to ANI, Farhat Ali Khan said that no organisation in Pakistan must be having photos of Indian leaders who fought for independence, and the vice versa should be followed in India.

"I appeal everyone to tear and burn down posters of Jinnah and people like him. I announce a reward of Rs 1 Lakh cash for the one who burns down the poster," Khan said.

The Muslim Mahasangh chief further stated that Muslims in India hate both Jinnah and Pakistan.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Aligarh MP Satish Gautam was the first to question the portrait's presence in the office, which has been there for decades.

The matter soon escalated as protests took place outside the university campus, followed by clashes between AMU students and the police, on Thursday.

On Friday, Section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) was imposed in Aligarh and internet services were suspended to prevent the communal flare-up.

The internet services in Aligarh will remain suspended till 12:00 am (06 May 2018). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jinnah posters Muslim Mahasangh chief Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Comments

More from this section

Two civilians abducted, killed by LeT militants in Jammu and Kashmir 

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Srinagar

Squalls predicted in North-East, thunderstorms in northern, central India and four south states

IPL2018
Videos
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Six killed as rain, gales wreck havoc in Telangana
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Hyderabad
Gallery
In a first in the the history of the National Film Awards ceremony, about 50 award winners boycotted the event on Thursday after they learnt that President Ram Nath Kovind, in a departure from tradition, would give away the awards to only 11 winners while
IN PICTURES | 65th National Film Awards ceremony marked by many frowns, few smiles
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final