Naxals kill one in revenge for 2015 encounter, vouch for more for the newer one

Abhijit Mulye

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Pandurang Pada (45) resident of Horekasa village under Chatgao post in Dhanora tehsil was killed last night by Naxals who, in a note left near the dead body, blamed him for horekasa encounter in 2015 in which dalam commander Rajita was killed, the police have said.

Pandurang Pada was asleep in his house when around nine naxals stormed in and tried to take him into the forest area forcibly, a statement issued by Gadchiroli police has said.

His family members raised an alarm, following which residents of the village gathered outside their house. All of them requested the rebels to leave Pandurang. However, the naxals, who were armed, forcibly took him into the forest area and shot him dead there, police said.

On hearing the gunshots, some villagers went to the site, only to find Pandurang lying dead.

In a note left near Pandurang’s body, the CPI (Maoist) committee of Catgaon area has said that in an encounter on May 8, 2015 CPI (Maoist) leader Comrade Rajita was shot dead.

That encounter which took place in the Horekasa area was on behest of Pandurang Pada who had turned police informer and hence he has been sentenced to death, the note has said.

In yet another handout distributed allegedly by the CPI (Maoist) workers, the party has appealed its cadres to organize public meetings in memory of the comrades killed in the encounter and to vouch to kill the C-60 commandos who are fighting the battle for the RSS-BJP government.

"The Maharashtra, Chhatisgarh and Central governments under Brahiminical Hindu Fascist forces are trying running the operation green hunt under their larger plan to hand over the precious resources in the tribal area to the international corporate companies", the handout has said.

It also appealed the common people, labours, farmers, students and women in general to condemn the Gadchiroli genocide at various places and attack the government and corporate establishments to revenge the encounter.