Pakistani girl's photo features in Bihar booklets, probe ordered

By IANS

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday ordered a probe into the appearance of a Pakistani girl's photo on the cover page of a booklet that aims to promote sanitation.

A picture of Pakistani girl has been featured as the "brand ambassador" on the booklet that seeks to promote 'Swachh Jamui Swasth Jamui' and 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative in Bihar's Jamui district.

According to a press release issued by government, Nitish Kumar has directed the district magistrate of Jamui to investigate into how a picture of Pakistani girl was featured as the "brand ambassador".

The matter reportedly came to light on Friday and further investigation revealed the girl was being promoted as the face of Unicef in Pakistan for education. The issue has embarrassed the government.

Around 5,000 booklets and notebooks that feature the girl's photo were distributed in schools, aanganwadi centres, school children and among others in Jamui district.

They were printed by Suprabh Enterprises printing press in Patna. The firm said a prior approval from the district administration was taken before putting the photograph on the notebook covers.