Home Nation

Punjab Congress bypoll nominee Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia booked for illegal mining

HARDEV Singh Laddi Sherowalia, the Congress candidate for the May 28 Shakot by-election, has been booked in an illegal sand mining case.

Published: 05th May 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, the Congress candidate for the May 28 Shakot by-election, has been booked in an illegal sand mining case. Laddi, Kaimvala quarry contractor Surjit Singh and Ashwinder Singh of Malsian were charged with Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and Section 379 (theft) of the IPC following the complaint by Mohan Singh, general secretary of Brick Kiln Labourers Union.

“The contractor and Laddi had been digging panchayat land in Kaimwala village for mining purposes. Illegal mining was also being carried out by the duo in Raipur Gujjran, Gauswal, Chholia, Baloki, Burhewal, Khurlapur, Chak Bahmanian, Pipli Mehni, Umarwal Bila and Gag Dhagara villages. Work was on in violation of labour rights. They were also working on an illegal quarry in Gatti Jatta village at Dharamkot, Moga,” stated the complaint.

Laddi termed it is political conspiracy to defame him. “I am consulting my lawyers as I don’t even know who the complainant is. It is the hand work of the Akalis.’’

The by-election is taking place after former Akali minister Ajit Singh Kohar died in February. In fact, Laddi had lost to Kohar.  He will be contesting against the late MLA’s son Naib Singh Kohar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Squalls predicted in North-East, thunderstorms in northern, central India and four south states

Jammu and Kashmir government rebuts WHO report on air pollution in Srinagar

Ensure win for BJP, heart attack for Congress: Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity