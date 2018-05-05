Punjab Congress bypoll nominee Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia booked for illegal mining

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, the Congress candidate for the May 28 Shakot by-election, has been booked in an illegal sand mining case. Laddi, Kaimvala quarry contractor Surjit Singh and Ashwinder Singh of Malsian were charged with Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and Section 379 (theft) of the IPC following the complaint by Mohan Singh, general secretary of Brick Kiln Labourers Union.

“The contractor and Laddi had been digging panchayat land in Kaimwala village for mining purposes. Illegal mining was also being carried out by the duo in Raipur Gujjran, Gauswal, Chholia, Baloki, Burhewal, Khurlapur, Chak Bahmanian, Pipli Mehni, Umarwal Bila and Gag Dhagara villages. Work was on in violation of labour rights. They were also working on an illegal quarry in Gatti Jatta village at Dharamkot, Moga,” stated the complaint.

Laddi termed it is political conspiracy to defame him. “I am consulting my lawyers as I don’t even know who the complainant is. It is the hand work of the Akalis.’’

The by-election is taking place after former Akali minister Ajit Singh Kohar died in February. In fact, Laddi had lost to Kohar. He will be contesting against the late MLA’s son Naib Singh Kohar.