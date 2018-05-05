Home Nation

Tree turns saviour as it blocks bus carrying 22 Badrinath pilgrims from falling into gorge

A roadside tree turned saviour when it blocked a skidded off bus from falling into a gorge on the Badrinath highway.

Published: 05th May 2018 05:45 PM

The Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway snaking around the hills of Uttarakhand are treacherous even for local drivers. Retrieval crews take more than a week to recover the remains of a wreckage. I (Vikram Sharma | EPS)

In this representational image, the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway is seen. (Vikram Sharma | EPS)

By PTI

GOPESHWAR, UTTARAKHAND: Twenty two pilgrims from Rajasthan had a providential escape today when the bus, which was ferrying them to Badrinath in Garhwal Himalayas, skidded off the road after being hit by a truck but was saved from falling into a deep gorge by a roadside tree.

ITBP and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the pilgrims, ITBP commandant (Gauchar) Girish Chandra Purohit told reporters.

The incident occurred near Gauchar on Badrinath highway this morning when the bus with 22 pilgrims from Rajasthan was on its way to the Himalayan shrine.

"The bus was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction.

As it skidded towards a gorge about 90-ft deep, it got entangled in a roadside tree which brought it to a halt serving as a safety wall," the official of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said.

All the passengers were rushed to the ITBP hospital from where five who had sustained serious injuries were referred to another centre, Purohit said.

The rest of them are being treated at the ITBP hospital, he said, adding they were all out of danger.

