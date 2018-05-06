Home Nation

BJP want Dalits to exist at bottom rung of society: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the BJP and RSS wanted Dalits and Adivasis to exist at the bottom rung of society.

Published: 06th May 2018 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi waves during an election rally | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the BJP and RSS wanted Dalits and Adivasis to exist at the bottom rung of society.

Gandhi shared a video on Twitter showing atrocities against Dalits, including the 2016 Una incident.

"Central to the RSS/BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits and Adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society.

"In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it's openly propagated by senior RSS/BJP leaders is revealed" Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag #AnswerMaadiModi or Modi must answer in Kannada.

The video also claims that "every 12 minutes, Dalits faces atrocity, everyday six Dalit women are raped".

"Why are Dalits constantly prosecuted in Modi's new India... His silence reflects the mindset of RSS and BJP... Speak-up Mr Modi," it added.

Karnataka will vote in the Assembly elections on May 12. The state has 23.5 per cent Dalit population.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi RSS Dalits

Comments

More from this section
Shashi Tharoor. (File photo)

Keep tweeting, ignore troglodytes: Shashi Tharoor to Rahul Gandhi

BJP changes tack, fields record Muslim candidates for West Bengal panchayat polls

File photo of a Singapore Airlines (Reuters)

Singapore Airlines flight develops glitch at NSC Bose airport

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats