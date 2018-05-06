Home Nation

BSF jawan shoots dead 3 colleagues, kills self

Published: 06th May 2018 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational Purposes.

By PTI

AGARTALA: A BSF jawan allegedly shot dead three colleagues with his service weapon before committing suicide today at a border outpost at Maguruli in Unakoti district, about 180 km from Agartala, police said.

S P (Special branch), Shankar Debnath said the BSF jawan opened fire on three others including a head constable before killing himself.

The incident happened at around 1 am.

The head constable died on the spot.

One of the injured jawans succumbed to injuries at Unakoti district hospital and another jawan, who was shifted to ILS Hospital in Agartala, also died, Debnath told PTI.

He said investigation is on and a detailed report is awaited.

When contacted, a highly placed BSF official confirmed the incident.

