Congress in Tripura opposes govt's proposal of using 'Hindi' instead 'Kokborok' as news medium

After the Tripura government has proposed to promote Hindi instead of using Kokborok as a medium of news to promote nationalism, the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee opposed it.

Published: 06th May 2018 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File | PTI)

By UNI

AGARTALA: Just after the Tripura government has proposed to promote Hindi instead of using Kokborok as a medium of news to promote nationalism, the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) opposed it saying, "It is an insult to the tribal population of this state."

"Congress do not oppose the proposal of using Hindi as a medium of news, but we do oppose the exclusion of Kok-Borok language from the medium," said Congress General Secretary Sridam Debbarma while addressing a press conference at Agartala Congress Bhawan yesterday.

He said, "The Congress strongly condemn such decision taken by the newly formed government of this state."

Adding to this Mr Debbarman said, "We are the son of soil here in Tripura and the newly formed government is simply depriving us by getting such proposals."

However, the notification issued by the Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) department has faced adverse reaction among the opposition political parties because 'Kokborok' is a recognized official language of the state and there is a demand voiced by regional parties for inclusion of 'Kokborok' in the 8th schedule of the constitution which is yet to be accepted by Centre.

The decision to promote Hindi was part of the state government's policy to ensure growth of consciousness of nationalism as well as to make authentic news based on Tripura easily accessible to people outside the state.

Kokborok Sridam Debbarma

