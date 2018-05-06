Home Nation

Constable killed, civilian injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

A 39-year-old police constable was killed and a civilian sustained injuries when suspected Naxals opened fire at them in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, the police said today.

Representational image. (Express File Photo)

The incident occurred late last night in Sadak Banajari village where the police jawan, identified as Ganeshwar Singh Uike alias Ravi, had gone to attend the marriage of his cousin brother, a local police official said.

Uike, who was a Naxalite before being recruited as constable in the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Rajnandgaon, had surrendered before the police in 2011, he said.

He was said to be on the target of Naxals since 2016 when he joined the DRG, the official said.

As per preliminary information, Uike and another person accompanying him were outside the village, about 150 kms from here, when three Naxals, dressed as civilians, reached the spot and opened fire injuring both of them, he said.

The rebels then immediately fled the spot.

The two injured persons were rushed to a local community health centre where Uike succumbed to injuries, the official said.

The civilian who sustained bullet injuries on his hand was later shifted to the Rajnandgaon district hospital where his condition was reported to be out of danger, he said.

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the Naxals, the official said.

