Five militants killed in encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Saddam Padder is also believed to be among the slain militants but police officials said it can only be confirmed after ascertaining the identity of the slain ultras.

Published: 06th May 2018 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter between security forces and militants at Drabgam in Pulwama District of South Kashmir on Monday. | PTI

Representational Image (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Five unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

"Encounter concluded at Badigam Zainpora Shopian, 5 bodies of terrorists recovered. Well done boys - Army/ CRPF/J&K Police," DGP S P Vaid tweeted.

A police official said the identity and the group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched cordon and search operation in Badigam village in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

A Kashmir University assistant professor, who went missing on Friday, is believed to be among the slain militants.

Mohammad Rafi Bhat, a contractual assistant professor in the Sociology department of the university, went missing on Friday.

Bhat, a resident of Chundina area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, was to join militant ranks and reportedly is among the militants who were trapped in Badigam.

"Reportedly, Bhat is among the militants trapped there," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, S P Pani said.

He said the police brought his family from Ganderbal to persuade him to surrender.

"After receiving the input about his presence there, we brought his family from Ganderbal to persuade him to surrender, but so far, repeated attempts have not materialized," Pani had said earlier in the day.

Bhat's family informed the university authorities about his disappearance yesterday.

Protests had rocked the university yesterday over his disappearance, following which the university's vice chancellor met the protesting students and assured them that all efforts would be made to trace the missing professor.

The vice-chancellor had also written to the Director General of Police, requesting him that all efforts be made to trace Bhat's whereabouts.

