High-level meeting of security agencies held in Attari on India-Pakistan border

Published: 06th May 2018 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

PTI

AMRITSAR: A high-level meeting of various security agencies was held today to discuss anti-smuggling operations and review measures being taken for ease of doing business at the Indo-Pak Attari border here.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Special Secretary and Member (Administration) Central Board of Indirect Taxes S Ramesh.

Customs Commissioner, Amritsar, Deepak Kumar Gupta, in a press release, said S Ramesh visited the Indo-Pak Attari border to take part in the meeting of various security agencies and stakeholders working at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Attari.

He along with the Chief Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Delhi Zone, reviewed the role of the Customs as a lead agency to facilitate trade.

The agenda's meeting included the nation's security, anti-smuggling operations being carried out by the Customs and other agencies, and to review the measures taken by the government for ease of doing business.

During his visit, he also reviewed the progress made in the installation of a Full Body Truck scanner and the Custom Clearance Section at the ICP, besides visiting the Land Customs Station (LCS).

Ramesh said the Customs has always acted as guardian of nation's economic frontier.

The Customs protects the nation's economy, environment, wildlife and heritage, and prevents smuggling of fake Indian currency, endangered species of flora and fauna, arts and antiquities.

Besides, it checks smuggling of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances, he said.

He said that Customs department plays a key role as the first line of defence on the economic frontier.

Ramesh also inaugurated the newly built Customs Conference hall at the ICP Attari.

