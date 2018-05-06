I have a mind of own. Son has a mind of his own: Yashwant Sinha

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI:“I have a mind of own. He has a mind of his own. I am functioning according to my mind and he’s functioning, may be, according to his mind. But when he wrote that article to counter my article, the attempt was to reduce it to a father-son quarrel. I am not going to fall for it. I am not going to take it as a father-son issue,” explained Yashwant Sinha.

The former minister, who had been a prominent face of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, scoffed at BJP’s apparent attempt to personalise when questioned on issues.“When (Arun) Jaitely said that I was a job applicant at 80, he wanted to trivialize the whole thing by making it personal.

“I refused to be drawn into a personal battle, because I had raised an issue of national interest, and I had said that let the issue that I have raised be answered instead of making it into a father-son conflict or Jaitely and me and I am not falling for this trap,” added the senior Sinha. However, the former Union minister takes heart from the fact that there have been conflicting political affiliations within the family in the past.

The BJP veteran illustrated that the Gwalior “Rajmata”, Vijaya Raje Scindia, had also seen her son Madhavrao Scindia charting an opposite political path and even now the family is divided between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.