Home Nation

Kashmir University teacher, militants trapped in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

A Kashmir University assistant professor who went missing last week is reportedly trapped along with militants in an ongoing gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

Published: 06th May 2018 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, Security person fires teargas shell to disperse stone throwing youth during clashes outside the house where militants were holding during an encounter in Srinagar on Saturday, 05 May 2018. | PTI

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A Kashmir University assistant professor who went missing last week is reportedly trapped along with militants in an ongoing gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

Muhammad Rafi Bhat, an assistant professor in the sociology department of Kashmir University went missing on Friday afternoon. He belongs to Chunduna village in Ganderbal district.

There were angry protests in the university campus on Saturday as protesting students asked authorities to trace the missing teacher.

Informed sources said police has taken his mother, wife and brother to Badigam village in Shopian district to persuade Bhat to surrender.

Reports also said some top commanders of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit are trapped in the gunfight in which two security men including a soldier of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and a member of the special operations group (SOG) of state police have been critically injured.

The security forces including RR, SOG and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had surrounded Badigam village following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services across south Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir University

Comments

More from this section

BJP want Dalits to exist at bottom rung of society: Rahul Gandhi

Congress to take up 'Save the Constitution' programme in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Maoist-AP

Constable killed, civilian injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats