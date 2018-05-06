Home Nation

Landslide near Assam-Meghalaya border hits traffic on NH-44

The NH 44 not only connects Assam and Meghalaya, but also considered the lifeline of Tripura, Mizoram and Barak Valley of southern Assam.

By PTI

HAILAKANDI: Road communication between Assam and Meghalaya by National Highway 44 has been disrupted following a massive landslide at Sonapur near Meghalaya border since last night affecting vehicular traffic, an official release said here today.

The landslides on the Shillong-Silchar NH-44 that connects the Assam capital with Silchar via Jowai in Meghalaya, has disrupted traffic movement with hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the spot.

There was no report of any casualty.

The landslide brought in massive mound of mud and boulders triggered by incessant rain over the past couple of days and several earth movers have been pressed into service to clear the debris, the release said.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and heavy rain continued to lash across the state damaging houses, felling trees and disrupting electric supply in several districts of Assam since yesterday.

