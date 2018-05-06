Home Nation

Man sets neighbour's house on fire in Punjab, 10-year-old boy killed, five injured

After setting Kuldip's house on fire, Joginder also attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, the police said.

Published: 06th May 2018 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR: A 10-year-old was burnt to death and five of his family members sustained serious burns today after a neighbour allegedly set their house on fire in Tanda here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harmanpreet.

The accused, Joginder Singh, allegedly sprinkled petrol and set fire to a room usually occupied by Harmanpreet's father, Kuldip Singh, the police said.

However, Kuldip was not at home at the time of the incident and his family was sleeping in the room, they said.

After setting Kuldip's house on fire, Joginder also attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, the police added.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital and subsequently referred to DMC Hospital, Ludhiana.

They are in a critical condition.

Joginder is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital and remains critical.

The accused's wife committed suicide last year.

Police suspect that Joginder believed that Kuldip may have said something to his wife that prompted her to take the extreme step.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Tanda Punjab house fire Ludhiana

Comments

More from this section

Landslide near Assam-Meghalaya border hits traffic on NH-44

High-level meeting of security agencies held in Attari on India-Pakistan border

CM Nitish Kumar orders probe after Pakistani girl drawing her national flag features in Bihar notebooks

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats