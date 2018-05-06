Home Nation

Muslim organisations burn 'anti-Jinnah' posters outside BJP office

Muslim organisations on Saturday burnt 'anti-Jinnah' posters outside BJP office in Lucknow in protest against the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Aligarh Muslim University.

Published: 06th May 2018 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard as Aligarh Muslim University students stage a protest over Jinnah portrait issue outside the university gate in Aligarh on Friday, 04 May 2018. | PTI

Earlier this week, a clash broke out between students of the AMU and the police over the matter. | PTI

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Muslim organisations on Saturday burnt 'anti-Jinnah' posters outside BJP office in Lucknow in protest against the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The police seized an effigy of Jinnah from them.

Earlier this week, a clash broke out between students of the AMU and the police over the matter.

Internet services were also suspended in Aligarh to prevent the communal flare-up over the issue.

The controversy surrounding Jinnah's poster triggered after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU's Vice-Chancellor seeking an explanation on the portrait of Pakistan's founder in the students' union office.

The portrait of Jinnah has been hanging on a wall in the students union's office at AMU for decades.

Aligarh Muslim University Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
