Nowadays Rajanikanth also fears Modi: Uddhav Thackeray  

Published: 06th May 2018 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: “Prime Minister Modi can do anything… If asked he would be able to bring Sea to Vidarbha… I heard nowadays Rajanikanth also fears Modi...” Uddhav Thackeray said while taking pot-shots at Prime Ministe Narendra Modi over the waste coast greenfield refinery proposed at Nanar in Ratnagiri district.

Thackeray, while addressing a press conference at Nashik, said that while the people in Konkan are opposing the proposed refinery people of Vidarbha have been demanding the project. 

“Even BJP MLAs from Viadrbha are demanding that the project be shifted there. People say that refinery project needs a sea by its side. But, I can tell you about six ongoing refinery projects where there is no proximity of sea,” Uddhav said and jokingly added that the Prime Minister Modi is so powerful that he can do anything.

“The minister has started the process to cancel the original notification for the project and for us the matter I already over,” Thackeray said while reiterating his party’s opposition to the project.

He was at Nashik to address a party office bearers’ meeting.

Uddhav Thackeray said jokingly while reiterating the Shiv Sena's stand over the waste coast refinery project and the strategy to not strike an alliance with the BJP. He addressed a press conference at Nashik, where one of the three candidates is contesting legislative council polls.

Thackeray also reiterated “no pre-poll alliance” stand of his party. We fielded only three candidates in the legislative council election considering their possibility of winning the election, he added.

