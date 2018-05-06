By Express News Service

MUMBAI: “Prime Minister Modi can do anything… If asked he would be able to bring Sea to Vidarbha… I heard nowadays Rajinikanth also fears Modi...” Uddhav Thackeray said while taking pot-shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the west coast greenfield refinery proposed at Nanar in Ratnagiri district.

Thackeray, while addressing a press conference at Nashik, said that while the people in Konkan are opposing the proposed refinery people of Vidarbha have been demanding the project.

“Even BJP MLAs from Vidarbha are demanding that the project be shifted there. People say that refinery project needs a sea by its side. But, I can tell you about six ongoing refinery projects where there is no proximity of sea,” Uddhav said and jokingly added that Prime Minister Modi is so powerful that he can do anything.

“The minister has started the process to cancel the original notification for the project and for us the matter is already over,” Thackeray said while reiterating his party’s opposition to the project.

He was at Nashik to address a party office bearers’ meeting.

Thackeray also reiterated the “no pre-poll alliance” stand of his party. We fielded only three candidates in the legislative council election considering their possibility of winning the election, he added.