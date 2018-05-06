Home Nation

Over 5 women raped every day in Delhi in first three and half months this year

As per Delhi Police statistics, in 96.63 per cent of the rape cases reported last year, the accused was known to the victim.

Int this file photo, various women's organization of Assam take part in a protest rally against the rape cases in the country in Guwahati on Saturday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than five women were raped every day in the national capital in the first three and a half months this year, according to the Delhi Police statistics.

The police claimed that in 96.63 per cent of the rape cases reported last year, the accused was known to the victim.

According to the data, 578 rape cases were reported to the police till April 15 this year as against 563 in 2017 during the same period.

The police attribute the rise in numbers to the speedy registration of cases.

However, the statistics showed a decline in the number of molestation cases reported this year.

In 2017, as many as 944 cases of assault on women were reported till April 15, while 883 cases were reported this year during the same period, according to the data.

In 2017, 2,049 rape cases were reported as opposed to 2,064 in 2016.

As many as 3,273 molestation cases were reported last year as compared to 4,035 in 2016, according to the statistics.

