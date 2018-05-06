Punjab: Death toll in Ludhiana cylinder blast climbs to 11

By PTI

LUDHIANA: The death toll in a gas cylinder blast in the Giaspur locality here rose to 11 today, an official said.

Pawan Kumar (35) succumbed to burns this morning at the CMC hospital here, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (South) Dharm Pal said.

Kumar had suffered 75 per cent burns, Pal added.

The cooking gas cylinder had exploded in the residence of Ashok Kumar Yadav (58) in Samrat Colony of Giaspura last week, injuring 35 people.

Yadav, his wife Sunita (40) and son Raj (13) succumbed to injuries at the CMC hospital later.

Residents of houses neighbouring Yadav's are among the dead.

Yadav's two daughters Kajal and Pooja are undergoing treatment at a hospital here and are in a critical condition.

Twenty others are being treated at various hospitals and five of them are in a critical condition, the ACP said.