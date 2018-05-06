Home Nation

Spike in numbers led to out of state centre allotments, says Centre on NEET exam controversy

Union government said that some students had to face inconvenience due to “remarkable rise” in number of candidates this year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union government, on Saturday, issued a clarification over controversy of NEET aspirants from Tamil Nadu being allocated examination centres outside the state, saying that some students had to face inconvenience due to “remarkable rise” in number of candidates this year.

“Tamil Nadu has registered a 31 per cent increase in candidates for NEET 2018 over that of 2017. The CBSE, which conducts the test, has therefore increased exam centres from 149 in 2017, to 170 this year in light of this surge,” said a Union Human Resources Development Ministry statement.

